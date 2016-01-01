Dr. Advaith Bongu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bongu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Advaith Bongu, MD
Overview
Dr. Advaith Bongu, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Bongu works at
Locations
RWJ Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Program10 Plum St Fl Rwj, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 724-9468
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Advaith Bongu, MD
- Transplant Nephrology
- English
- 1356577035
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- General Surgery
