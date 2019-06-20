See All Pediatricians in Glendale, CA
Dr. Adrine Yadegarian, MD

Pediatrics
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Adrine Yadegarian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Yadegarian works at Central Pediatrics in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adrine Yadegarian M.d. A Medical Corp.
    411 N Central Ave Ste 130, Glendale, CA 91203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 550-1965

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Adrine Yadegarian, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1073875209
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrine Yadegarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yadegarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yadegarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yadegarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yadegarian works at Central Pediatrics in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yadegarian’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadegarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadegarian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yadegarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yadegarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

