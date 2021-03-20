Overview

Dr. Adrienne Sedlmeier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Sedlmeier works at Family Health Center in Perrysburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.