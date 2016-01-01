Dr. Adrienne Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrienne Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Adrienne Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from UMKC and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Liberty Hospital.
Locations
Consultants in Gastroenterology, P.C.3800 S Whitney Ave Ste 200, Independence, MO 64055 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adrienne Nguyen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Vietnamese
- Female
- 1376635219
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|University Of Mn Med School
- UMKC
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Liberty Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nguyen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
