Dr. Adrienne Nguyen, MD

Gastroenterology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Adrienne Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from UMKC and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Liberty Hospital.

Dr. Nguyen works at CIG Consultants in Gastroenterology PC in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Consultants in Gastroenterology, P.C.
    3800 S Whitney Ave Ste 200, Independence, MO 64055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Gastritis
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Gastritis

Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Reflux Esophagitis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Achalasia
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Cirrhosis
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Food Poisoning
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis C
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pyloric Stenosis
Salmonella Food Poisoning
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Healthcare USA
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Adrienne Nguyen, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Vietnamese
    • Female
    • 1376635219
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Mayo Medical School
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|University Of Mn Med School
    • UMKC
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Liberty Hospital

