Dr. Adrienne Millett, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (5)
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adrienne Millett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond.

Dr. Millett works at Central Kentucky Eye Associates in Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Kentucky Eye Associates
    Central Kentucky Eye Associates
238 Geri Ln, Richmond, KY 40475
(859) 623-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Richmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Adrienne Millett, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952381857
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Ky Hospital Chandler Mc
    • Univ Of Ky Chandler Med Ctr
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
    • St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Millett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Millett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Millett works at Central Kentucky Eye Associates in Richmond, KY. View the full address on Dr. Millett’s profile.

    Dr. Millett has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Millett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.