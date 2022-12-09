Dr. Adrienne Forstner-Barthell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forstner-Barthell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrienne Forstner-Barthell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrienne Forstner-Barthell, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Forstner-Barthell works at
Locations
-
1
Colon And Rectal Center Of Arizona18275 N 59th Ave Ste 176, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Forstner-Barthell?
Dr. Forstner explains things very clearly in a friendly, professional manner. She gas been doing my colonoscopies for years and I trust her completely.
About Dr. Adrienne Forstner-Barthell, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033153994
Education & Certifications
- Colon And Rectal Clinic Of Orlando
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Mayo Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forstner-Barthell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forstner-Barthell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forstner-Barthell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forstner-Barthell works at
Dr. Forstner-Barthell has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forstner-Barthell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Forstner-Barthell speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Forstner-Barthell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forstner-Barthell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forstner-Barthell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forstner-Barthell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.