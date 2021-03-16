Overview

Dr. Adrienne Fabrizio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Fabrizio works at Premier Medical Direct Primary Care in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

