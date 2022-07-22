Dr. Adrienne Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrienne Ellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Adrienne Ellis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Simpsonville, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Pelham Center for Women, 2801 Woodruff Rd # 201, Simpsonville, SC 29681, (864) 849-9466
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Pelham Center for Women2801 Woodruff Rd # 201, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 849-9466Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Piedmont Women's Healthcare853 N Church St Ste 600, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 583-4556Monday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Everything! The level of care that was given was fantastic! I felt cared for, informed and not rushed. All my concerns where addressed and we have a plan moving forward. Dr. Ellis and her team are efficient and very compassionate. I'm will be a long standing patient because of this experience.
About Dr. Adrienne Ellis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ellis works at
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.