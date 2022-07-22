Overview

Dr. Adrienne Ellis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Simpsonville, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Ellis works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Pelham Center for Women in Simpsonville, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.