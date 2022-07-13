See All Podiatrists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Adrienne Doi, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Adrienne Doi, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Adrienne Doi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.

Dr. Doi works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Downey, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
10 (135)
View Profile
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
8 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
10 (122)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Airport Plaza
    4910 Airport Plaza Dr Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 429-2473
  2. 2
    Downey Office
    8311 Florence Ave, Downey, CA 90240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 923-4911
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Doi?

    Jul 13, 2022
    Dr. Doi is a blessing of an amazing physician and I cannot imagine why anyone else would give her anything less than five stars. She was extremely professional, warm, and clear in explaining specifics of healing in regards to my broken toe. She took so much time with me to explain the fracture and how to facilitate its optimal healing.
    Michael — Jul 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adrienne Doi, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adrienne Doi, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Doi to family and friends

    Dr. Doi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Doi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adrienne Doi, DPM.

    About Dr. Adrienne Doi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679008049
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Doi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Doi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adrienne Doi, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.