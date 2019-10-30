Dr. Adrienne Carona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrienne Carona, MD
Dr. Adrienne Carona, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Northshore Surgical Affiliates1850 Gause Blvd E Ste 202, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 639-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Carona was very attentive and seemed genuinely concerned about my problems. She was kind, personable, and professional as well. I look forward to having her as my new GI physician.
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSU Health Science GME
- LSU Health Science Center
- Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Carona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carona accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carona has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carona. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.