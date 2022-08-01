See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hawthorne, CA
Dr. Adrienne Burrows, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Adrienne Burrows, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adrienne Burrows, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Southern California Hospital at Culver City.

Dr. Burrows works at Behavioral Health Services Inc in Hawthorne, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Health Services Inc
    2501 W El Segundo Blvd Ste B, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199
  2. 2
    Adrienne N. Burrows MD Office of Internal Medicine
    9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 203, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 888-6298
  3. 3
    J David Edwards MD Inc
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1265W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 888-6298

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Southern California Hospital at Culver City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Obesity
Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • LACare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 01, 2022
    Dr.Burrows is a great Doctor who will listen to ALL your needs, she may be booked far in advanced but it comes to show you that she is Doctor who likes to take time with her patients. From the times I have been there, there is a bit of wait time but once you are in that patient room all her attention is to you which of course pro-longs her appointment. If you want a DOCTOR WHO HEARS your medical needs or concerns she is for you. If you are looking for someone who rushes her appointments and will complain about her scheduling then she is not for you. I speak this from being her patient since 2019.
    — Aug 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adrienne Burrows, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649347667
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Huntington Meml Hosp-USC Me
    Internship
    • Huntigton Meml
    Medical Education
    • Howard University
    Undergraduate School
    • Howard Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrienne Burrows, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burrows has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burrows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrows. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrows.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

