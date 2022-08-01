Overview

Dr. Adrienne Burrows, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Southern California Hospital at Culver City.



Dr. Burrows works at Behavioral Health Services Inc in Hawthorne, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.