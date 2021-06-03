Overview

Dr. Adrienne Burford-Foggs, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Burford-Foggs works at Health & Body Wellness MD in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.