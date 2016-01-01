Dr. Adrienne Atkinson-Sneed, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkinson-Sneed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrienne Atkinson-Sneed, DPM
Overview
Dr. Adrienne Atkinson-Sneed, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lithia Springs, GA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Atkinson-Sneed works at
Locations
-
1
Thornton Rd Office865 Thornton Rd, Lithia Springs, GA 30122 Directions (770) 745-4224
-
2
Camp Creek Office3886 Princeton Lakes Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (770) 645-4224
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atkinson-Sneed?
About Dr. Adrienne Atkinson-Sneed, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1366462699
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Northwestern University School of Engineering
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atkinson-Sneed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atkinson-Sneed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atkinson-Sneed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkinson-Sneed works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson-Sneed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson-Sneed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkinson-Sneed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkinson-Sneed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.