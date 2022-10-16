See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Adrienne Askew, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Adrienne Askew, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Askew works at Institute For Womens Health in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Consultants in Women's Health
    1303 McCullough Ave Ste GL70, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 226-9705
  2. 2
    Dr Rogers Wellness and Weightloss Center
    2838 N Loop 1604 E Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 495-2117
  3. 3
    Vital Life Wellness
    418 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 595-1019
  4. 4
    Hardy Oak Medical Pavilion
    18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 230, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-1000

  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 16, 2022
    Always a pleasant, caring experience with Dr. Askew. She's personable, friendly, kind, gentle during exams, and so good about providing additional information and referrals when requested.
    — Oct 16, 2022
    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861699456
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
