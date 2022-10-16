Dr. Adrienne Askew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Askew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrienne Askew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrienne Askew, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Askew works at
Locations
-
1
Consultants in Women's Health1303 McCullough Ave Ste GL70, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 226-9705
-
2
Dr Rogers Wellness and Weightloss Center2838 N Loop 1604 E Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 495-2117
-
3
Vital Life Wellness418 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 595-1019
-
4
Hardy Oak Medical Pavilion18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 230, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 614-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Askew?
Always a pleasant, caring experience with Dr. Askew. She's personable, friendly, kind, gentle during exams, and so good about providing additional information and referrals when requested.
About Dr. Adrienne Askew, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1861699456
Education & Certifications
- USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Askew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Askew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Askew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Askew works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Askew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Askew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Askew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Askew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.