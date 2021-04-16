Overview

Dr. Adrienna Jirik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Jirik works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Concord Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.