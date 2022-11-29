Dr. Adrien Eshraghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eshraghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrien Eshraghi, MD
Dr. Adrien Eshraghi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ufr De Medecine Pitie-Salpetriere, Universite Pierre Et Marie Curie (Paris Vi) and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Don Soffer Clinical Research Center1120 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UHealth at Boca Raton3848 Fau Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 455-3627
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
I went in for cochlear implants, and he did not hesitate, got everything done and scheduled, and the surgery was a breeze. The scar was barely visible, props to him for his great and dedicated work! He is a very nice, well-thought, caring doctor! Looking forward to another CI surgery on my right ear.
About Dr. Adrien Eshraghi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1740213958
- Ufr De Medecine Pitie-Salpetriere, Universite Pierre Et Marie Curie (Paris Vi)
Dr. Eshraghi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eshraghi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eshraghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eshraghi has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eshraghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eshraghi speaks Creole.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Eshraghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eshraghi.
