Dr. Adrianne Scruggs, MD
Overview
Dr. Adrianne Scruggs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Houston Methodist Primary Care Group4660 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 210, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 276-0933
MD One Internal Medicine Associates Pllc10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 335, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (832) 243-1816
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
First visit- I knew immediately I was going to like her; she was very thorough, asked numerous questions and most importantly she asked me what I was looking to accomplish during the visit; then she listened... Absolutely great experience!!
About Dr. Adrianne Scruggs, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1881780062
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Xavier University of Louisiana
