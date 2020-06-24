Overview

Dr. Adrianne Scruggs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Scruggs works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.