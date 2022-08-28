Overview

Dr. Adrianne Lajoie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Lajoie works at Excel Spine Center in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.