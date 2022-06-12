Overview

Dr. Adrianne Edmundson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Prairieville, LA. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Edmundson works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Prairieville, LA with other offices in Denham Springs, LA and Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis and All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.