Dr. Adrianne Edmundson, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adrianne Edmundson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Prairieville, LA. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.

Dr. Edmundson works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Prairieville, LA with other offices in Denham Springs, LA and Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis and All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center
    16260 Airline Hwy Ste F, Prairieville, LA 70769 (225) 402-4215
    Ridley-Tree Cancer Center
    1019 N Range Ave, Denham Springs, LA 70726 (225) 243-4405
    Allergy Associates PA
    801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 (865) 584-8588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Hives
Nasopharyngitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Hives

  View other providers who treat Hives
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 12, 2022
    She’s Very Hands On! Always Pleasant
    Lashaundra franklin — Jun 12, 2022
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Adrianne Edmundson, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720308349
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    • University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State Univeristy
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrianne Edmundson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmundson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edmundson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edmundson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edmundson has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis and All Types of Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edmundson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmundson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmundson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmundson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmundson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

