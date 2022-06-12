Dr. Adrianne Edmundson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmundson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrianne Edmundson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Prairieville, LA. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
The Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center16260 Airline Hwy Ste F, Prairieville, LA 70769 Directions (225) 402-4215
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center1019 N Range Ave, Denham Springs, LA 70726 Directions (225) 243-4405
Allergy Associates PA801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 584-8588
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She’s Very Hands On! Always Pleasant
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Louisiana State Univeristy
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Edmundson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edmundson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edmundson has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis and All Types of Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edmundson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmundson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmundson.
