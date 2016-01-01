Dr. Adrianne Banks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrianne Banks, MD
Overview
Dr. Adrianne Banks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Union Hospital.
Dr. Banks works at
Locations
Uap Clinic LLC1429 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 232-0564Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Obstetrics & Gynecology of Indiana PC11595 N Meridian St Ste 375, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 584-3454
Southside OB/GYN1205 Hadley Rd Ste 120, Mooresville, IN 46158 Directions (317) 584-3454
Union Hospital1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 238-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adrianne Banks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Dr. Banks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
