Dr. Adrianna Hekiert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrianna Hekiert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
1
Bridgewater Plaza II245 US Highway 22 Fl 3, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 498-6442
2
Office56 Union Ave Ste 1, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 498-6441
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor is through, kind. Caring n cares about her patients. Very knowledgeable. So nice. You would be lucky to have her as your ENT
About Dr. Adrianna Hekiert, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1073679916
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of University Of Penn|Hospital University of Pennsylvania
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hekiert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hekiert using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hekiert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hekiert works at
Dr. Hekiert has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hekiert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hekiert speaks Polish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hekiert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hekiert.
