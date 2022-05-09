See All Otolaryngologists in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Adrianna Hekiert, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Adrianna Hekiert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Albany Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Hekiert works at ENT and Allergy Associates in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Bridgewater Plaza II
    245 US Highway 22 Fl 3, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 498-6442
    56 Union Ave Ste 1, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 498-6441

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Dizziness
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Vertigo
Nosebleed
Allergic Rhinitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Malignant Otitis Externa
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Vocal Cord Nodule
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergies
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Dysphagia
Ear Infection
Headache
Perforated Eardrum
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
May 09, 2022
Doctor is through, kind. Caring n cares about her patients. Very knowledgeable. So nice. You would be lucky to have her as your ENT
SANDRA ALLIEVI — May 09, 2022
Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
19 years of experience
  • 19 years of experience
English, Polish
  • English, Polish
1073679916
  • 1073679916
Residency
  • Hospital Of University Of Penn|Hospital University of Pennsylvania
Internship
  • University of Pennsylvania Health System
Albany Medical College
  • Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Adrianna Hekiert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Hekiert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hekiert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Hekiert has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hekiert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hekiert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hekiert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

