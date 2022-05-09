Overview

Dr. Adrianna Hekiert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Hekiert works at ENT and Allergy Associates in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

