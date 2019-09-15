See All Dermatologists in Berkeley, CA
Dr. Adrianna Browne, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adrianna Browne, MD is a Dermatologist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Browne works at Dermatology Associates Berkeley in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Acne and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Golden State Dermatology
    2320 Woolsey St Ste 202, Berkeley, CA 94705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 486-1700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ringworm
Acne
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Acne
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Fungal Nail Infection
Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erysipelas
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699968305
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

