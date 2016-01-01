Dr. Adriana Urtubey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urtubey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adriana Urtubey, MD
Overview
Dr. Adriana Urtubey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with UIC Med Ctr
Dr. Urtubey works at
Locations
Epipg Mht Pllc1810 Murchison Dr Ste 300, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-8544
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adriana Urtubey, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1083629794
Education & Certifications
- UIC Med Ctr
- UIC Med Ctr
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Urtubey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urtubey accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urtubey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Urtubey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urtubey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urtubey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urtubey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.