Overview

Dr. Adriana Spanova, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY PAVLA JOZEFA SAFARIKA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health.



Dr. Spanova works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

