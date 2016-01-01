See All Family Doctors in Woodland, CA
Dr. Adriana Santana, DO

Family Medicine
1 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adriana Santana, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Rowan University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Santana works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Woodland Memorial Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2081 Bronze Star Dr, Woodland, CA 95776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Adriana Santana, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1073046124
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Valley Consortium for Medical Education
Medical Education
  • Rowan University School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adriana Santana, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Santana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Santana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Santana works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Santana’s profile.

Dr. Santana has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santana.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

