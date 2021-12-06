Dr. Adriana Rossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adriana Rossi, MD
Dr. Adriana Rossi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Medicine425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-6500
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Without question! She is very experienced, very knowledgeable in her fields of expertise (Hematology/Oncology and Multiple Myeloma), conscientious, personable, and caring towards her patients. Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Adriana Rossi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Jefferson University Medical Center
- George Washington School Of Medicine
