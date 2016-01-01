See All Dermatologists in North Bergen, NJ
Dr. Adriana Ros, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Adriana Ros, DO

Dermatology
4 (48)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Adriana Ros, DO is a dermatologist in North Bergen, NJ. She currently practices at Edge Surgical Group, P.C. and is affiliated with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Ros is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Institute & Laser Center
    7650 River Rd Ste 120, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 255-4046
  2. 2
    Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center
    7600 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 747-5500
  3. 3
    Dermatology Institute and Laser Center
    1100 Clifton Ave Ste F, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 472-1000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis
Scabies
Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis
Scabies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acinar Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Choriocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chromophobe Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Epithelial-Myoepithelial Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Follicular Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Glassy Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinonasal Undifferentiated Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Humana
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan
  • Oxford Health Plans
  • QualCare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Adriana Ros, DO

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Polish, Spanish and Ukrainian
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1942468392
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Family Practice
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bergen New Bridge Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Palisades Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 48 ratings
Patient Ratings (48)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(12)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ros?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Adriana Ros, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adriana Ros, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ros to family and friends

Dr. Ros' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ros

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adriana Ros, DO.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adriana Ros, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ros has seen patients for Ringworm, Contact Dermatitis and Scabies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Ros speaks Polish, Spanish and Ukrainian.

48 patients have reviewed Dr. Ros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ros.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.