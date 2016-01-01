Dr. Adriana Ros, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adriana Ros, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adriana Ros, DO is a dermatologist in North Bergen, NJ. She currently practices at Edge Surgical Group, P.C. and is affiliated with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Ros is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dermatology Institute & Laser Center7650 River Rd Ste 120, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 255-4046
Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center7600 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (732) 747-5500
Dermatology Institute and Laser Center1100 Clifton Ave Ste F, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 472-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Adriana Ros, DO
- Dermatology
- English, Polish, Spanish and Ukrainian
- Female
- 1942468392
Education & Certifications
- New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury
- Dermatology and Family Practice
Admitting Hospitals
- Bergen New Bridge Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ros has seen patients for Ringworm, Contact Dermatitis and Scabies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ros speaks Polish, Spanish and Ukrainian.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Ros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ros.
