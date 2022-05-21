Overview

Dr. Adriana Rodriguez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Epilepsy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.