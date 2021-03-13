Dr. Adriana Pritchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adriana Pritchard, MD
Dr. Adriana Pritchard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Banner Occupational Health Clinic1300 N 12th St Ste 407, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-4915
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
I am a Certified Nurse Midwife and Founder of Emergence Midwifery + Wellness. I care for low risk families desiring home birth. When risk levels change and our plan for a safe home birth is needing to be re evaluated, I am thankful for hospitals and providers that give amazing care upon transfer. Recently, I was caring for a mother who had to be transferred in labor for a higher level of care. Dr. Pritchard was the accepting provider at Mercy Gilbert. The family was well received, received amazing care and all of their wishes were respected. Dr. Pritchard was patient, kind and encouraged and empowered this laboring mother right along with me. Thank you from all of us, your excellent care does not go unappreciated! With a grateful heart and sincere gratitude. Nancy Pol, MSN, APRN, CNM
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1770710097
- University of Arizona
