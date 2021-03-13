Overview

Dr. Adriana Pritchard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Pritchard works at Banner University Womens Servcs in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.