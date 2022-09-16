Dr. Adriana Pratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adriana Pratt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adriana Pratt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bee Cave, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Anahuac University / School of Medicine.
Dr. Pratt works at
Austin Regional Clinic in Bee Cave15801 W Highway 71 Bldg 1, Bee Cave, TX 78738 Directions (512) 676-2500
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I refer many of my clients and friends to see Dr. Pratt. She is thorough, caring, and effective. I highly recommend her!
- 17 years of experience
- Medical College of Georgia
- Anahuac University / School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Dr. Pratt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pratt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pratt works at
Dr. Pratt speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.