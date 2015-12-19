Overview

Dr. Adriana Padilla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Padilla works at Champaign Dental Group in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.