Dr. Adriana Neagoe, MD

Adult Psychiatry
4 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adriana Neagoe, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Framingham, MA. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    945 Concord St Ste 220, Framingham, MA 01701 (508) 283-7898

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Antisocial Personality Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Antisocial Personality Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 19, 2021
    Amazing doctor. She truly listens, cares, and works with you to find the proper medications.
    Mia — May 19, 2021
    About Dr. Adriana Neagoe, MD

    Specialties
    • Adult Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Romanian
    NPI Number
    • 1124049002
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Psychoanalytic Soc
    Residency
    • Cmfacf Orl Dorin Hociota Hospital, Bucharest
    Internship
    • University Hosp Bucharest
    Medical Education
    • Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University
    Undergraduate School
    • Liceul Dante Alligheri, Bucharest
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adriana Neagoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neagoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neagoe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neagoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Neagoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neagoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neagoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neagoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

