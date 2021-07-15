Dr. Pop-Moody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Pop-Moody works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Adriana Pop-moody MD Clinic PA613 Elizabeth St Ste 704, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 885-0010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pop-Moody?
Dr Pope-Moody have successfully treated rheumatoid arthritis in my hands, shoulders, knees & feet. Has a pleasant & helpful staff.
About Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody, MD
- Rheumatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1700919719
Education & Certifications
- DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pop-Moody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pop-Moody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pop-Moody works at
Dr. Pop-Moody has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pop-Moody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Pop-Moody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pop-Moody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pop-Moody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pop-Moody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.