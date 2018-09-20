Dr. Adriana Milillo-Naraine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milillo-Naraine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adriana Milillo-Naraine, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Carabobo, Valencia, Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud--Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
Memorial Division of Breast Medical Oncology603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 157, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 890-4807Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Millilo saved my life, she always looked out for the best treatment option for me, she was always honest, objective and humane when taking decisions about my health. I feel all this time she was a guardian angel for me.
About Dr. Adriana Milillo-Naraine, MD
- Breast Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Female
- 1609093285
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- Jacobi Med Center|Jacobi Medical center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Universidad De Carabobo, Valencia, Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud--Escuela De Medicina
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
