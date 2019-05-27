Overview

Dr. Adriana Lombardi, MD is a Dermatologist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Lombardi works at Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Surgery Center in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.