Dr. Adriana Kuker, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adriana Kuker, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.

Dr. Kuker works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care in Eastchester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care
    685 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 27, 2019
    Excellent doctor!!
    KW — Oct 27, 2019
    About Dr. Adriana Kuker, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477879252
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adriana Kuker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuker works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care in Eastchester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kuker’s profile.

    Dr. Kuker has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

