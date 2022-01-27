Dr. Adriana Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adriana Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adriana Katz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Aurora Medical LLC211 Essex St Ste 203, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-8882
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
Dr. Katz is very thorough with her exams and she takes the time to explain any concerns that she may have and answers all questions that you may have.
About Dr. Adriana Katz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1952355356
Education & Certifications
- Columbia P&S
- Hackensack MC
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- American University of the Caribbean
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katz speaks French.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
