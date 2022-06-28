Overview

Dr. Adriana Karpati, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.



Dr. Karpati works at Foot & Ankle Associates Of North Texas in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Keller, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.