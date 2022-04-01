Dr. Ioachimescu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adriana Ioachimescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adriana Ioachimescu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Ioachimescu works at
Locations
-
1
Optometry & Optical Center - Emory University1365 Clifton Rd NE Ste 2200, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ioachimescu?
I seen her and two other drs while I was there . It was very confusing,.
About Dr. Adriana Ioachimescu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1437183621
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ioachimescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ioachimescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ioachimescu works at
Dr. Ioachimescu has seen patients for Adrenal Insufficiency, Adrenal Gland Diseases and Diabetes Insipidus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ioachimescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ioachimescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ioachimescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ioachimescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ioachimescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.