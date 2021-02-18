See All Hematologists in Port Jeff Sta, NY
Dr. Adriana Guigova, MD

Hematology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adriana Guigova, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Port Jeff Sta, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Guigova works at North Shore Hematology-oncology Associates PC in Port Jeff Sta, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Shore Hematology-oncology Associates PC
    1500 Route 112 Bldg 4, Port Jeff Sta, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-0000
    North Shore Hematologyoncology Associates PC
    49 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Hemophilia
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 18, 2021
    The BEST Dr. I ever had. Extremely knowledgable,caring,confident, n loves animals! I HAD OVARIAN CANCER. Stage 4, metastasized. She chose the right formula of chemo, the right Dr to operate n now I'm 2 yrs cancer free. SHE SAVED MY LIFE. Stays on top of my care. Her team is great.calls me,, helps with my financial aid.She Answers all my concerns in her sweet personable manner and takes time w u to listen. SHE IS AMAZING. Truly the BEST. I adore her. If u r sick you can trust your life in her hands. She will give you the best care. Always willing to explain your treatment n her decisions. Exc. Bedside manner N makes u feel comfortable.. The wait time to see her is only 10 min once you go through the ck in, giving blood, seeing her helpful assistants who ck you out.they take you right away. They take your health very seriously. The whole office is clean n covid concious...I HIGHLY RECCOMMEND HER N HER STAFF.
    Gale Yanofsky — Feb 18, 2021
    About Dr. Adriana Guigova, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891094447
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
