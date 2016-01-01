Dr. Dejulio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adriana Dejulio, MD
Overview
Dr. Adriana Dejulio, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Methuen, MA.
Locations
Holy Family Hospital70 East St, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 687-0151
- 2 101 S Fairfax St, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (970) 491-7121
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adriana Dejulio, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1942509583
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dejulio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dejulio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dejulio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dejulio.
