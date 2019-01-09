Dr. Cordal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adriana Cordal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adriana Cordal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad De La Republica, Facultad De Medicina.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1200 Jumping Brook Rd, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 643-4363
-
2
AC Psychitric, LLC33 N MAIN ST, Marlboro, NJ 07746 Directions (732) 866-8601
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cordal is the best psychiatrist have ever met! She is intelligent, compassionate, always on time and listens to all of my concerns or questions. She is the first psychiatrist in over 20 years that has taken the time to listen to everything I had to say and was then able to help me create a base from which I could form an amazing and happy life. I will forever be in debt to her for the life I now have. Dr. Cordal is not just a great doctor but a wonderful human being. TB
About Dr. Adriana Cordal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hospital
- St Lukes Hosp
- Universidad De La Republica, Facultad De Medicina
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordal speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordal.
