Dr. Adriana Bonansea-Frances, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adriana Bonansea-Frances, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Homestead, FL.
Dr. Bonansea-Frances works at
Locations
Homestead100 NE 15th St Ste 104, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 245-1100Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Kendall Regional11880 SW 40th St Ste 304C, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 223-8919Monday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Frances to my friends, family, and aquaintances. She is very knowledgeable, attentive, and diligent in her work. Never leaves a question unanswered and I always leave my appointments more than satisfied. Extremely professional as well as friendly. Her staff in the Kendall Sunset office is delightful and a pleasure to see every time I walk in the office.
About Dr. Adriana Bonansea-Frances, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1356522155
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonansea-Frances has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonansea-Frances accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonansea-Frances has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonansea-Frances works at
Dr. Bonansea-Frances has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonansea-Frances on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonansea-Frances. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonansea-Frances.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonansea-Frances, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonansea-Frances appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.