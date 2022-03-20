Dr. Adriana Boiangiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boiangiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adriana Boiangiu, MD
Dr. Adriana Boiangiu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT BUFFALO.
Marshall W Jones MD Pllc5240 E Knight Dr Ste 120, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-0309
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. B is so kind and thoughtful; that disposition works well with me. Although I was frustrated to not get meds in place, Dr. B didn't pressure me. I am laughing remembering time I was flying high (manic) and friend Linda, as always, was with me. I told Doctor I felt I could handle her job (aside from not knowing anything about anti-psychotic meds, but after all a Physicians Desk Reference would do the trick). The look on her face was priceless and she managed to graciously let me down gently with remark: "I've never seen you like this." Oh yeah, disease can get one in a lot of trouble. Diane Dubé
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT BUFFALO
- Psychiatry
Dr. Boiangiu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boiangiu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boiangiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
