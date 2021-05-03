See All Rheumatologists in Hendersonville, NC
Dr. Adrian Vazquez, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Adrian Vazquez, MD

Rheumatology
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Adrian Vazquez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville and Pardee Hospital.

Dr. Vazquez works at AdventHealth Medical Group Rheumatology at Medical Office Building in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chondrocalcinosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Rheumatology at Medical Office Building
    80 Hospital Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 651-9626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville
  • Pardee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Chondrocalcinosis
Gout
Arthritis
Chondrocalcinosis
Gout

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Myopathies Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Broadspire
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Christian Care
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Healthgram
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Self Pay
    • Sliding Scale
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vazquez?

    May 03, 2021
    I like him! I like the way he explains everything to me including health matters besides the one I see him for; I think he is a good doctor.
    Kathleen Oscai — May 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adrian Vazquez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adrian Vazquez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vazquez to family and friends

    Dr. Vazquez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vazquez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adrian Vazquez, MD.

    About Dr. Adrian Vazquez, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457513590
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrian Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vazquez works at AdventHealth Medical Group Rheumatology at Medical Office Building in Hendersonville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Vazquez’s profile.

    Dr. Vazquez has seen patients for Arthritis, Chondrocalcinosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adrian Vazquez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.