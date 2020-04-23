Dr. Adrian Van Bakel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Bakel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Van Bakel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrian Van Bakel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Van Bakel works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Bakel?
Dr. Van Bakel has been following my heart failure/LVAD condition for over a year. He is the Chuck Norris of the cardiac world. He kicks butt and saves lives while other doctors are golfing on the weekend. If you’re looking for a “hands on” “in the trenches “ doctor, I HIGHLY recommend him.
About Dr. Adrian Van Bakel, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972611929
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Bakel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Van Bakel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Van Bakel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Bakel works at
Dr. Van Bakel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Bakel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Bakel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Bakel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.