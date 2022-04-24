Dr. Adrian Tripp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tripp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Tripp, MD
Overview
Dr. Adrian Tripp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Tripp works at
Locations
Optum-Covina Main420 W Rowland St, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 331-6411
Spectrum Urgent Care15095 Amargosa Rd Ste 280, Victorville, CA 92394 Directions (760) 983-2250
Healthcare Partners Medical Group3800 E 1ST St, Los Angeles, CA 90063 Directions (323) 261-7520
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tripp has taken care of both my mom and dad. Both parents are older and he has taken the time to explain things & procedures to them. The staff at his office are pleasant and always courteous.
About Dr. Adrian Tripp, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1841619277
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tripp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tripp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tripp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tripp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tripp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tripp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tripp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.