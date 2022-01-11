Overview

Dr. Adrian Shandling, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Shandling works at Fernando Mendoza, MD in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypotension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.