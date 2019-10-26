Dr. Adrian Roznowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roznowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Roznowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrian Roznowski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Roznowski works at
Locations
Amy C Roskin MD PA8333 W McNab Rd Ste 122, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 595-9871
Hospital Affiliations
- Florida Medical Center
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Ronowski was amazing at caring for me throughout my pregnancy he explained all the how to’s and what to expect at every stage of my pregnancy. He is very patience and knowledge answer all our questions and was alway every time we need him or had a question which for a first time mom is amazing. His staff is also amazing at what they do very patient and friendly and cater to every need. I would recommend all expecting moms to doctor Adrian Ronowski as he is exceptional. He also help me to deliver my baby girl vaginally which was one of my concerned. I would definitely recommend everyone I know to doctor Adrian.
About Dr. Adrian Roznowski, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Romanian and Spanish
- 1003081472
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roznowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roznowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roznowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roznowski works at
Dr. Roznowski has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roznowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roznowski speaks Romanian and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Roznowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roznowski.
