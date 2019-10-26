Overview

Dr. Adrian Roznowski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Roznowski works at Amy C Roskin--MD in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.