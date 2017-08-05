Dr. Adrian Pristas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pristas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Pristas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrian Pristas, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Riverview Medical Center.
Locations
Monmouth Sleep Pulmonary Associates LLC972 STATE ROUTE 36, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (732) 847-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr Pristas for sleep apnea. Nicest guy! Very reassuring, supportive and knowledgeable! He never seems rushed during your appointment, making you feel like you are his only patient. I wholeheartedly recommend him to anyone for any lung or sleep issues!
About Dr. Adrian Pristas, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821088592
Education & Certifications
- Monmouth Med Center
- University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pristas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pristas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pristas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pristas has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pristas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pristas speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pristas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pristas.
